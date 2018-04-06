We finished tracking the new Direct Hit LP today after more than a year of writing, recording, re-imagining, re-recording, and boiling down 2+ albums worth of new material in different studios and rehearsal spaces around Wisconsin. We collaborated with more than 20 people outside our band to make it the most manic, wild-sounding record we’ve put together, and we can’t wait for you all to tell us how incredible it is. Ask us about it on tour with @lessthanjake and @facetofacemusic this month, and send a note to directhitband@gmail.com if you want us to play your venue of choice in the fall. “Fuck You Get Pumped.”
Freitag, 6. April 2018
Direct Hit! stellen neues Album fertig
Direct Hit! haben die Arbeiten an ihrem neuen Album fertig gestellt, wie sie via Instagram mitteilen.
