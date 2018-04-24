Parkway Drive: Prey

10 Tage vor dem Release ihres mittlerweile sechsten Albums "Reverence" auf Epitaph haben PARKWAY DRIVE zu ihrer neuen Single "Prey" ein Video veröffentlicht!
Frontmann Winston McCall zum Album:
"We took stock of what we had and realized what actually mattered. What we went through was horrendous. I hope Reverence is the kind of album that redefines what people expect of us, in the sense that you can now expect the unexpected. The time around we've taken more risks, and I don't think we've ever sounded more interesting."
