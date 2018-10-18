Bad Religion: “The Profane Rights of Man”

Neuer Bad Religion Song: Die Band hat überraschend das Stück “The Profane Rights of Man” online gestellt – das textlich auf dem Dokument “The Universal Rights of Man“ von 1789 basiert. Greg Graffin erklärt: “Since we’re a band that has a longstanding tradition of championing the enlightenment, we wanted to emphasize that this document establishes that our society is based on a profane rather than a sacred theological justification for human rights. In sum, the song is about Bad Religion’s belief in a secular basis for the protection of human rights for all people.”
