Of Mice & Men: How To Survive

Neue Musik von Of Mice & Men: Die Band meldet sich mit dem schnellen und eingängigen "How To Survive" zurück. Zum Inhalt sagt Aaron Pauley:
"'How to Survive' is an anthem for those who have been the receiving end of unmerited and targeted hatred and abuse. It's for the kid who was bullied, beat up, and ignored in school. It's for the teenager who was told that they'll never amount to anything and that their thoughts, feelings, and opinions don't matter to the world. It's for the person who has been told that they're worthless, useless, or not good enough, time and time again. It's for the person who's repeatedly been targeted by those who only seek to tear others around them down."
