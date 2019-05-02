Hot Water Music mit neuem Song

Hot Water Music kündigen für den 24.05.2019 ihre 5 Song starke EP "Shake Up The Shadows" auf Epitaph Records an. Gleichzeitig präsentiert das Quartett aus Gainesville mit "Rebellion Story" einen ersten neuen Song der EP.
Sänger und Gitarrist Chuck Ragan erklärt:
“I think we're living in a really volatile and terrifying time where people are turning a blind eye to the hatred that's happening in this world and thinking of themselves rather than the big picture. I think that sentiment is present in these new songs the way it has always kind of been there in our music.”
