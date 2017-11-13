Of Mice & Men mit neuem Album im Januar

Of Mice & Men kündigen ihr neues Album "Defy" für den 19. Januar bei Rise Records an und haben mit dem Video zu "Warzone" auch gleich einen Vorgeschmack onine gestellt.
Sänger und Bassist Aaron Pauley kommentiert: "We're excited to be debuting the music video for 'Warzone' today, a song from our new album, Defy. For us, this new album encapsulates and showcases our desire to return to an aggressive, live-oriented sound, and 'Warzone' is one of the heaviest tracks on the album. Because we love releasing new music as often as we can, it only seemed fitting to release it right before our massive EU/UK tour with In Flames and Five Finger Death Punch this Fall/Winter. So turn it up, and bang your head.“
