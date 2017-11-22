The Gospel Youth covern Shawn Mendes

Ein paar Monate nach dem Release ihres Debütalbums "Always Lose" (Rise Records) haben The Gospel Youth einen neuen Song veröffentlicht - "There's Nothing Holdin Me Back", ein Cover von Shawn Mendes.
Frontmann Sam Little erklärt:
"We totally fell in love with this song when we were on Warped tour this summer and it became a big part of our soundtracks on our ridiculously long drives. When we got back to the UK, Julian produced this full band cover of it and we just really wanted to release it for people to hear. It's such a feel good song and I hope we did it justice!"
