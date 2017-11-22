Mittwoch, 22. November 2017

The Ataris: Silver Turns To Rust

Neues – und altes – von The Ataris: Satte zehn Jahre ist das letzte The Ataris Album "Welcome The Night" mittlerweile alt. Seitdem ist viel passiert: das Mitglieder-Karussell drehte sich fleißig und die Band um Frontmann Kris Roe versprach ein neues Album mit dem Titel "The Graveyard of the Atlantic". Vier dieser Songs sind nun vorab auf "Silver Turns To Rust" zu hören. Die neue Singkollektion soll die Wartezeit verkürzen, wurde von Bob Hoag (Gin Blossoms, Pollen) produziert und enthält zusätzlich Tracks der EP "October in this Railroad Earth", sowie bisher unveröffentlichte Songs. CD und Vinyl erscheinen weltweit über das noch junge Berliner Punkrock Label "Funk Turry Funk". Gleichzeitig kündigt das Label eine "mehrmonatige Tour" der Band in Europa ab Februar an. Derzeit sind The Ataris mit New Found Glory in den USA auf Tour.
Vorbestellt werden kann hier, die Tracklist lautet:


Trackliste:
1. All Souls‘ Day
2. Fast Times At Dropout High
3. 12.15.10
4. The Graveyard of The Atlantic
5. Slacker Rock
6. They Live, We Sleep
7. Trash Panda
8. Peel Sessions
9. Beauty Eh?
10. Silver Turns To Rust
11. Some Notes To Bach and Haydn

12. You and Your Perfect Li(f)e
