The Ataris: Silver Turns To Rust

Neues – und altes – von The Ataris: Satte zehn Jahre ist das
letzte The Ataris Album "Welcome The Night" mittlerweile alt. Seitdem
ist viel passiert: das Mitglieder-Karussell drehte sich fleißig und die Band um
Frontmann Kris Roe versprach ein neues Album mit dem Titel "The Graveyard
of the Atlantic". Vier dieser Songs sind nun vorab auf "Silver Turns
To Rust" zu hören. Die neue Singkollektion soll die Wartezeit verkürzen,
wurde von Bob Hoag (Gin Blossoms, Pollen) produziert und enthält zusätzlich
Tracks der EP "October in this Railroad Earth", sowie bisher
unveröffentlichte Songs. CD und Vinyl erscheinen weltweit über das noch junge
Berliner Punkrock Label "Funk Turry Funk". Gleichzeitig kündigt das
Label eine "mehrmonatige Tour" der Band in Europa ab Februar an.
Derzeit sind The Ataris mit New Found Glory in den USA auf Tour.
Trackliste:
1. All
Souls‘ Day
2. Fast
Times At Dropout High
3. 12.15.10
4. The
Graveyard of The Atlantic
5. Slacker
Rock
6. They
Live, We Sleep
7. Trash
Panda
8. Peel
Sessions
9. Beauty
Eh?
10. Silver
Turns To Rust
11. Some
Notes To Bach and Haydn
12. You and
Your Perfect Li(f)e
