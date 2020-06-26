Sick Of It All: Bull’s Anthem - mit Chuck Ragan

Mit „Bull’s Anthem“ haben SOIA ein neues Video online gestellt – mit großer Unterstützung von Fans und Freunden. Die Band dazu:
„Getting all our fans and friends involved in the making of this video for ‘Bull’s Anthem’ was an absolute blast. We had so much fun going through all the submissions, piecing it together, and being able to bring some much needed laughter into all of our lives during these crazy times. It’s amazing to see so many people united via our music, from all over the world, and joining us in spreading a good responsible message.
We want to thank Tim from Rise Against, Chuck from Hot Water Music and the hundreds of participants, for making this happen, and we want to thank you for watching and sharing this video. It’s US vs Them and the time for revolution has come! Support, love and take care of each other.”
Hallo zusammen, verfolge den Blog schon seit mehr als zehn Jahren und wundere mich gerade - weil ich an einem anderen Rechner sitze - dass ausgerechnet hier Werbeanzeigen vom Kopp Verlag auftauchen.AntwortenLöschen
Denke aber mal, dass der Chefredakteur darauf kein Einfluss hat sondern "blogspot".
Anyone?
Danke im Voraus, auch nochmals für den Inhalt und Gruß