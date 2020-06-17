Tony Sly-Shirts für guten Zweck

"Never forget Tony Sly! 8 years have gone by since the tragical passing of on of the greatest musician in punk rock. As a visual artist, I loved No Use for a Name‘s artwork as much as the music and it has been a long time since new NUFAN Merch was available. So I’ve teamed up with Brigitte and Jon Sly to work on a new T Shirt design and we decided that all of the profit from the sale goes to the Tony Sly Music Foundation. This multi-color shirt can be ordered from 15th June in 5 different colors and ship worldwide beginning of July. So let’s keep Tony’s and the memory of No Use For A Name alive by giving children the opportunity to express themselves through music."
