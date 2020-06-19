Tiger Army: "Last Ride"

Tiger Army haben ein recht stilvolles Video zu „Last Ride“ online gestellt.
Nick 13 kommentiert:
“I wrote this song on an all-day drive to buy a vintage guitar – it started with the rhythm of the road, so it seemed natural to involve cars in the visual representation. Hot rodding and Kustom cars started in Southern California and like our music, are a lifestyle – there’s a lot of crossover between the two. ‘Last Ride’ was also written at night, the directors referenced film noir techniques to achieve the video’s feel.”
