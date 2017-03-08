Propagandhi im Studio

Today we started getting the drum and guitar sounds for our next record and they sound great! Jordo is pumped and ready to blast off! #propagandhi #modernestdrummer #privateearrecording Ein Beitrag geteilt von Propagandhi (@propagandhi_official) am 6. Mär 2017 um 15:35 Uhr
Today we started getting the drum and guitar sounds for our next record and they sound great! Jordo is pumped and ready to blast off! #propagandhi #modernestdrummer #privateearrecording
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Propagandhi (@propagandhi_official) am 6. Mär 2017 um 15:35 Uhr
Keine Kommentare:
Kommentar veröffentlichen