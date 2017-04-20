Eskimo Callboy bei Century Media

Eskimo Callboy haben bei Century Media bzw. People Like You unterschrieben. Das neue Album soll im Sommer kommen. Die Band kommentiert:
“After more than 2 years of working on our 4th studio album we are holding the first masters in our hands – finally! We put in more blood, sweat and tears than into any other album before and we are absolutely sure that it’s the best we ever did. It’s a total cliché, but it’s true! We are really happy to release it via Century Media Records/People Like You Records. With all their experience and the close contact we kept during the past few months, we are sure that we can take ESKIMO CALLBOY to the next level.”
