Teenage Bottlerocket: Neues Album am 14. Juli

Teenage Bottlerocket sind bekanntlich zurück bei Fat Wreck, ihr neues Album “Stealing The Covers” mit diversen Cover-Versionen soll dort jetzt am 14. Mai erscheinen. Zum Konzept heißt es:
“We sat with this project for a LONG time…like a decade. We thought it’d be rad to cover some smaller bands that never really got the attention they deserved. When it came time to bring the project to life, we had to sift through a ton of songs to finally narrow it down to these. This record represents some of our favorite songs from bands we’ve played with over the years. We’re so stoked it’s finally going to come out, and we’re extra stoked it’s coming out on Fat Wreck Chords. I’m pretty sure we are the first band to do a cover record on FAT. Yep. We First.” — Miguel
Keine Kommentare:
Kommentar veröffentlichen