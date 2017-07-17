Armstrongs: Billie Joe, Tim Armstrong und mehr

Eine neue Punkrock-Supergroup hat sich formiert – für einen guten Zweck. Unter dem Namen Armstrongs haben sich Billie Joe (Green Day), Tim (Operation Ivy/Rancid/Transplants), Joey (SWMRS) und Rey Armstrong zusammen getan und einen Song namens „If There Was Ever A Time“ aufgenommen, dessen Erlöse 924 Gilman zugute kommen.
Offiziell heißt es:
„Releasing the track via Hellcat Records, Armstrongs will donate 100 percent of proceeds to 924 Gilman: a DIY, nonprofit, all-ages venue for music, art, and community events in Berkeley, California.
“Anything that has to do with working with Gilman and Tim and Joey Armstrong, consider me in,” kommentiert Billie Joe. “This is about our home and family. Viva Armstrong!”"
