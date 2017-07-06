Street Dogs bei Century Media

Die Street Dogs haben einen Plattenvertrag bei Century Media unterschrieben.
Bassist Johnny Rioux kommentiert:
"We are thrilled to be invited into the Century Media family. We have always appreciated bands and labels doing something different and who value and express themselves through multiple genres of music, CM are no exception and have a rich history to back it up. Rock and roll, metal, hardcore, if it has heart, soul, and conviction we always stand behind it."
Die Band spielt in US jetzt die Warped Tour, dann geht es auf europäische Bühnen.
Die Termine:
European Summer Tour Dates
August 19 - Vyskov, CZ - Fest Pod Parou
August 20 - Vienna, AT - Chelsea
August 21 - Munich, DE - Backstage
August 24 - Kulttempel, DE - Oberhausen
August 25 - Niedergörsdorf, DE - Spirit Festival
August 26 - Chemnitz, DE - AJZ Talschock
August 27 - Eindhoven, NL - Blue Collar Hotel
August 29 - Bristol, UK – The Exchange
August 30 - London, UK - Underworld
August 31 - Viersen, DE - Rockschicht
September 1 - Lindau, DE – Club Vaudeville
September 2 - Nonnweiler, DE - Primsrock 2017
September 3 - Magenta (Milano), IT - Decibel Club
September 6 - Hamburg, DE - Monkeys Music Club
