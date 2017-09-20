Pears und Direct Hit mit Split "Human Movement"

Am 3. November veröffentlicht Fat Wreck eine Split von Pears und Direct Hit mit dem Namen "Human Movement". Satte zwölf Tracks haben auf der Split Platz gefunden, neben neuen Songs auch gegenseitige Covern von "You're Boring" und "The World Is Ending (Sorta)".
Nick Woods von DIRECT HIT kommentiert die Split wie folgt: “We’re really proud of how this record turned out, not only because all the tunes on it are rippers, but because we got to collaborate on it with some of our best friends. Splits like these rarely work with everyone involved playing to the others’ strengths. I’m really glad the stars aligned here in a way where the whole thing came together as a unified release, from one of the coolest record labels in the biz right now.”
Brian Pretus von PEARS: “We’ve been talking about doing this for a long time, since like one of our first tours, which was with Direct Hit. It’s pretty surreal that we finally got to make it happen, and I couldnt be happier with how both sides of this thing turned out.”
