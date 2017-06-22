Lillingtons bei Fat Wreck

Das passt wie die Faust aufs Auge: Die Lillingtons, die gerade erst ein sehr gutes Album bei Red Scare veröffentlicht haben, sind ab sofort bei Fat Wreck unter Vertrag. Kody Templeman kommentiert:
“The new Lillingtons album is finished! We’re looking forward to working with FAT, and we’re excited that they’re releasing this particular album. We’ve spent a lot of time on this one. From here on out we’ll be working on a live show that will live up to the album and be a cool experience for the fans. See us at Fest and keep your eyes peeled for a lot more activity in 2018.”
Keine Kommentare:
Kommentar veröffentlichen