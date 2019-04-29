Anti-Flag mit neuer Kurz-Doku

Anti-Flag haben ihre neue Kurzdokumentation "Power To The Peaceful" veröffentlicht. Der Film wurde von Bruno Fritzsche gedreht und thematisiert die politische Reaktion der Band auf die Wahl von US-Präsenident Trump im Jahr 2016.
ANTI-Flag über den Film:
"This piece documents our collective search for empathy in the waking days of Trump's presidency. Traveling Europe during the ever present rise of fascism, scapegoating of immigrants and refugees, and our scenes wanting to assert our voice in opposition to antiquated ideology. There was a fervor in the streets, the songs, the shows, a search for a place to focus our anger, frustration, fear."
