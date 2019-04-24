Millencolin mit Video zu “Sour Days”

Millencolin haben pünktlich zum Start ihrer Europa-Tour in dieser Woche ein neues Musikvideo zum Song "Sour Days" veröffentlicht. Der Track stammt vom aktuellen Album "SOS" der Schweden, welches im Februar diesen Jahres auf Epitaph erschienen ist.
Das Video wurde vom langjährigen Freund der Band Kalle Haglund Brusewitz gedreht, der folgendes über den Clip sagt:
"The first time I heard the song and the lyrics I immediately started to think about the old myth about the dude who rolled a massive stone up a mountain. As soon as he was finished, the bastard stone rolled down on the other side and he had to start pushing it up all over again. I never really knew the whole story behind this Greek myth so I read up on it and realised it was basically an illustration of our own relation to the humdrum of everyday life. The story can be read in various ways depending on who reads it and what state of mind he or she is in.
My take on this mythological meme, the moral of this particular story is that, just like Sisyphus, we need to accept and salute whatever situation we're in. If your skateboard is impossible to ride, then that is your path. You are not a skateboarder anymore and you probably never were. Instead, embrace the fact that you are on your way to become a successful white male long distance runner in your forties. Bless. The video was shot on an iPhone in order to capture proper day-to-day realism."
Keine Kommentare:
Kommentar veröffentlichen