Jeff Rosenstock mit neuem Video und Album

Jeff Rosenstock hat sein neues Album POST-. Digital bereits ohne große Vorankündigung veröffentlicht, am 23. März 2018 erscheint nun das Album auf CD/LP über Polyvinyl (USA) und Specialist Subject (Europa). Zum neuen Song „Melba“ steht jetzt auch ein Video online.
Co-Regisseur David Combs zum Konzept: "Jeff wanted to make a video featuring a character who, consequence free, carelessly destroys everything around them. The idea of such a character reminded me of how often the abuse of power is a thoughtless exercise for those who hold it, so we decided to expand on the idea and make it a commentary on how abusive patterns get replicated -- where the effects are passed downward hierarchically and the people with the least power experience the consequences most intensely. You know, also it's fun to watch people smash shit, so we tried to have a good time with that too."
Keine Kommentare:
Kommentar veröffentlichen