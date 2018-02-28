Casey: “Bruise”

Casey stehen kurz davor, ihr zweites Album "Where I Go When I Am Sleeping" bei Hassle Records zu veröffentlichen. Um die Zeit bis zum Release am 16. März noch ein wenig zu verkürzen, folgt nach "Fluorescents" und "Phosphenes" nun der dritte Vorab-Track "Bruise".
Sänger Tom Weaver erklärt:
"‘Bruise’ explores how I feel now about the topics I was writing about on the first record. It also looks forward, introducing the idea that the experiences I’ve been through have left me in a fragile state, which leads into a feeling of guilt and of insufficiency, not feeling deserving enough of happiness.”
