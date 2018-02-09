Templeton Pek: The Aftermath

Mit „The Aftermath“ bringen Templeton Pekeinen weiteren Vorboten auf ihr kommendes Album raus. Der Clip wurde mithilfe von Dronenaufnahmen im Nirgendwo Mittelenglands gedreht. Frontmann Neal zur Single und dem angeknüpften Albumthema: "The Aftermath is the song we named the album after, as the chorus features the line "...sit and watch the world come undone." It's a song that kind of rallies to the idea that you shouldn't take any bullshit anymore, raise your voice and it's ok to get mad at things, as long as you take action to change. It's a great preview of the album and what to expect on it."
