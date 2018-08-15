Petrol Girls: Sisters-Video

Am 14. September werden Petrol Girls via Hassle Records ihre neue 3 Song-EP "The Future Is Dark" veröffentlichen, aus welchem sie nun den Song "Sister" inklusive Musikvideo online gestellt haben.
Sänger Ren Aldridge dazu:
“I’ve been wanting for us to write a song about sisterhood for a long time, because it’s these relationships that have had the biggest impact on my life and that form the heart of my feminism. I’ve got two younger blood sisters and a few very close friends that I consider sisters, as well as our family dog Skye who passed away last summer but I loved her like a sister too. All of those relationships have taught me so much. They’ve guided me, taken care of me, made me laugh til I cry and nurtured me into better versions of myself. I think society often puts too much emphasis on sexual relationships when sisterhood is incredibly important and powerful. This song celebrates a relationship that can pose a real threat to capitalism and patriarchy because it challenges competition and is built on care and trust.”
Keine Kommentare:
Kommentar veröffentlichen