Fat Mike: Alben des Jahres 2016

Das Jahr nähert sich dem Ende, Zeit also für die Hit-Listen mit den besten Alben. Fat Mike und die Mitarbeiter bei Fat Wreck haben ihre Auswahl schon getroffen, und die sieht folgendermaßen aus:
Fat Mike:
The Interrupters – Say It Out Loud
Descendents – Hypercaffium Spazzinate
The Dirty Nil – Higher Power
The Beatles – Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Blink 182 – California
Erin:
Zach Quinn – One Week Record
Descendents – Hypercaffium Spazzinate
The Interrupters – Say It Out loud
The Dirty Nil – Higher Power
Nerf Herder – Rockingham
Vanessa:
The Dirty Nil – Higher Power
Against Me! – Shape Shift With Me
Beyoncé – Lemonade
Nick Cave – Skeleton Tree
Kate Tempest – Let Them Eat Chaos
Chad: 5 Compelling Rock & Metal albums from 2016:
Witchcraft – Nucleus
Khemmis – Hunted
Gygax – Critical Hits
Hammers of Misfortune – Dead Revolution
Testament – Brotherhood of the Snake
Bart:
Descendents – Hypercaffium Spazzinate
The Dirty Nil – Higher Power
Weezer – White Album
Deap Vally – Femejism
Mitski – Puberty 2
Pat: 5 non-Punk Albums I listened to in 2016:
John K. Sampson – Winter Wheat
Regina Spektor- Remember Us To Life
Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker
Metallica – Hardwired…To Self-Destruct
David Bowie – Blackstar
Tim:
Descendents – Hypercaffium Spazzinate
Blink 182 – California
The Bouncing Souls – Simplicity
Ray Rocket – Do You Wanna Go To Tijuana?
Against Me! – Shape Shift With Me
Jordan:
Suuns – Hold/Still
Tancred – Out of the Garden
Slingshot Dakota – Break
Angel Olsen – My Woman
Super Unison – Auto
Melanie:
Against Me! – Shape Shift With Me
Brutal Youth – Sanguine
The Falcon – Gather Up The Chaps
Public Animal – Palace Arms
Medication – Warm Places
