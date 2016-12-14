The Real McKenzies: "Two Devils Will Talk" im März 2017

The Real McKenzies kündigen ihr neues Album "Two Devils Will Talk" für den 03. März 2017 auf Fat Wreck an. Bassist Troy Zak äußert sich folgendermaßen zum neuen Release:
“On the 25th Anniversary of The Real McKenzies, we remain true to our Scottish-Canadian Punk Rock ‘n’ Roll roots. We wrote an album about perseverance, determination, and staying true to our beliefs. The band has never hung up its hat even at the toughest of times and this album shows we are more relevant now than ever before.”
Keine Kommentare:
Kommentar veröffentlichen