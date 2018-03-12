Between The Buried And Me veröffentlichen mit "Automata I" den ersten Teil ihres zweiteiligen Konzeptalbums via Sumerian Records und präsentieren gleichzeitig das Musikvideo zu „Millions“.
Sänger und Keyboarder Tommy Giles Rogers, Jr. kommentiert:
"'Millions,' is told from the perspective of a child dealing with loss. However, in the video we wanted it to be a platform that represents the entire album and the main protagonist's many faces he wears. It represents what is contained within the album and hopefully it will urge the listener to dive into the story of 'Automata'.
Every single week music comes and goes. We can get music instantly and with this luxury, the listener has a hard time sitting down with albums and exploring their every twist and turn. Because of this, we have decided to release our new album in two parts. Our music is dense and our albums are very long, so we want to give people two separate moments to dive in this year and explore new music that we’ve put our entire being into. We hope you enjoy the creation as much as we’ve enjoyed the process."
