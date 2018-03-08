Strung Out bringen „Black Out The Sky“

Neues von Strung Out: Die Band bringt Mitte Mai via Fat Wreck eine Akustik-EP namens Black Out The Sky“ heraus. Darauf enthalten sind sechs neue Stücke und neue Versionen der bekannten Songs “Matchbook” und “UnKoil”.Alle Stücke werden übrigens akustisch dargeboten.
“Every song starts on an acoustic guitar for the most part,” erklärt Jason Cruz. “If it’s a good song, it can be played acoustic. For about the past five years, I’ve been pushing the band to release a record in this format.”
Mit “Town of Corazon” steht das erste Stück jetzt online.
