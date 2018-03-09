Nathan Gray: Video zum Song „Walk"

Nathan Gray hat ein Video zum Song „Walk" online gestellt.
Zum Song und Video sagt Nathan selbst:
„“Walk" is another deeply personal and cathartic song from "Feral Hymns" that I think a lot of people can either relate to, or find their heart echoed in. Each time I play this live, I see so many people in the audience going through the stages of grief right in front of me, and I really felt like collectively, this was a necessary song to film the next video for.“
